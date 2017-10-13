Although a Twitter spokesperson initially told E! News "We don't comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons," an additional statement was later made:

"We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team," a Twitter spokesperson stated. "We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service. The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future."

The spokesperson also stated, "Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."