One of the three women who accused him of rape is Lucia Evans, formerly Lucia Stoller. She told the outlet that in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress, she met with Weinstein at his request, after being told that a female casting assistant would attend the meeting. She said she ended up alone with Weinstein and that he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

"I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this, stop, don't,' " Evans had told The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow about the alleged 2004 incident. "I tried to get away, but maybe I didn't try hard enough. I didn't want to kick him or fight him...He's a big guy. He overpowered me."

She said that after the encounter, she met with the female casting executive, who sent her scripts and also came to one of her acting-class readings. Evans also said she still has nightmares about Weinstein.

Officials told the New York Post that while at the time, New York had a five-year statute of limitations for prosecuting felony sex crimes, the incident is covered by a 2006 law that removed that restriction.

Another women who accuses Weinstein of rape id Italian xXx actress Asia Argento, who claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 1997 in France.

In 2015, the NYPD investigated a misdemeanor sexual abuse complaint against Weinstein made by Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. After the alleged incident, cops secretly recorded the producer apologizing to her while trying to coax her into a New York City hotel room. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Audio of the tape was released recently. At one point, she asked him, "Why did you touch my breast?" He apologized and said, "I'm used to that" and added, "I won't do it again."

New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told reporters on Wednesday, "Our sex-crimes prosecutors made the determination that this was not going to be a provable case and the decision was made not to go forward."

"We're focused on the facts, not whether people liked Harvey," he added.