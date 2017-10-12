Charlie Puth might not be able to stomach another visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The "Attention" singer nearly puked playing a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom.

Here's how the game worked: James Corden and his guests sat around a table and were split into teams: Corden and Dockery versus Gad, Puth and Bloom. The teammates then took turns asking members of the opposing team questions. If someone chose not to answer that question, his or her entire team had to eat one of the items on the table—and these weren't exactly the most appetizing options. The smorgasbord included turkey testicles, bird saliva, grasshoppers and cow tongue.

Puth seemed a little nervous about the game.

"People who know me know I have a very, very sensitive stomach," he told the host. "I can't even be around brussels sprouts let alone this stuff."

Even a whiff of one of the courses was enough to make the "Marvin Gaye" singer gag. Still, he decided to carry on with the game.

"I really really want Charlie Puth to throw up on television," his teammate Gad said.