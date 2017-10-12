How to Prepare for Outlander's Big Reunion Episode

"There's a pint pot somewhere that goes awry," Sam Heughan told us of the aftermath of the fainting when we caught up with him at the launch of his signature collection for Barbour. "It's gonna be everything…you know, these two people haven't seen each other, and they're going to rediscover that bond, that attraction, that love for each other, but also it's kind of awkward because they haven't seen each other for so long and there's so much riding on it. It's almost like they're teenagers again."

Now, we still have a week and a half to go before we get to see Jamie and Claire be those teenagers again, but there are actually a lot of things you can do in that time to prepare yourself for all the various kinds of catching up Claire and Jamie will have to do.