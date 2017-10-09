Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.

Last week's "Guilty Pleasure" night was a fun way to get to know the celebrities a bit better. I'll start by admitting that my guilty pleasure is the Food Network, especially Cupcake Wars. My sister and I started a cupcake business in high school because of Cupcake Wars. I'm obsessed with watching what flavors they put together and how they decorate the cute little cupcakes.

As for the celebs, I loved learning that Drew Scott is into forensics because I have a serious dream of being a forensic anthropologist, oddly enough!