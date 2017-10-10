You learn something new everyday!

It's time for the Bella family to figure out their roots. At a family dinner, Daniel Bryan reveals the results of a DNA test they used to discover their actual ethnic backgrounds and it turns out to be way different than they expected.

Brie Bella is not as Italian as she thought! "[Brie] is 40.4 percent Northwestern European, 26.1 percent both British and Irish and she is 29.6 percent Southern European, of which 11.2 percent is Italian," Bryan revealed about his wife's heritage. "So she is actually more British and Irish than she is Italian."