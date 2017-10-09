Nikki Bella and Brie Bella See Their Action Figures for the First Time on Total Bellas: "They're So Beautiful!"

by Vannessa Jackson

The Bellas are joining the Barbie squad!  

On this week's episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella take a trip to the Mattel offices in L.A. and finally get to see their official WWE Superstars action figures. "They're amazing. They're so beautiful and I see all the girls who come to our appearances and our signings, they're going to absolutely love this," Nikki shared. 

The ladies are once again doing things to help open doors for more women. "I love Barbie but now to see this kick ass inspiring and empowering type of Barbie, how cool is that?" Nikki explained.

Nikki Bella Takes the Plank Challenge

With another milestone under their belt, Nikki is beginning to question whether she actually wants to retire soon. "We keep helping the women open up more and more doors at WWE and it's like, how do I go now?" Nikki wondered. 

Her sister Brie is all for her staying at the WWE for a little while longer. "You don't have to retire," Brie tells her. "You should definitely stay there so I can make a comeback with you." 

Nikki has a lot to think about when it comes to the next phase of her career. "I don't know. Do I retire at WrestleMania or do I not?" Nikki shares. "I know like health reasons...maybe I should but maybe I shouldn't."

See the amazing moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

