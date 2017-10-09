Meet Grey's Anatomy's New Season 14 Interns

The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to get a little more crowded.

A new class of interns is headed the hospital's way, making their first appearance in the Thursday, Oct. 12 episode, but E! News has your first look at the actors who'll be stepping into their scrubs. And like the many classes of interns who've come before them, they're pretty easy on the eyes. This is Grey's Anatomy, after all!

When we first meet them, it'll be as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) begin their search for the stars of tomorrow. Hopefully they've come prepared! Elsewhere in the episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation (aka, informing her family about her brain tumor), while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson). Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds herself at an awkward family dinner and Jackson (Jesse Williams) receives big news.

Keep scrolling for to meet your new interns!