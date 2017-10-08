The Weinstein Company is not the only one to drop the 65-year-old.

After initially defending him, Lisa Bloom announced on Saturday that she would no longer serve as an advisor to Weinstein. Lawyer Lanny Davis also stepped aside.

"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," Bloom tweeted. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."

Additionally, three board members have resigned. MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski, who has a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, said that she would not follow through on her book contract if Weinstein stayed on as CEO.

Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.