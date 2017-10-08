He's out.
The co-founder and CEO of The Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein has officially been fired from the company he built. His termination comes just three days after the New York Times published a story detailing three decades of sexual misconduct and harassment by one of the most powerful men in Hollywood.
On Sunday, The Weinstein Company Board of Representatives released the following statement to E! News: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar—have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."
The Weinstein Company is not the only one to drop the 65-year-old.
After initially defending him, Lisa Bloom announced on Saturday that she would no longer serve as an advisor to Weinstein. Lawyer Lanny Davis also stepped aside.
"I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein," Bloom tweeted. "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."
Additionally, three board members have resigned. MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski, who has a three-book deal with Weinstein Books, said that she would not follow through on her book contract if Weinstein stayed on as CEO.
Weinstein has not been charged with any crimes.
