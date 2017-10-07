There's really only one word to describe Miley Cyrus' Tonight Show takeover this week...
Epic.
The singer put on quite the show with various sketches alongside Jimmy Fallon, incredible performances with stars like Adam Sandler and her father Billy Ray Cyrus and emotional tributes to victims of the Las Vegas shooting as well as Tom Petty. She even shed some tears while thanking Hillary Clinton for empowering her and being an inspirational role model for young girls across the world.
But tears aside, Cyrus proved she's still got her goofiness, bringing lots of comedy and hilarious remarks to the show. She also put on some seriously stellar solo performances of songs like "The Climb" and "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'."
So without further ado, here are all of our favorite Miley moments from her Tonight Show takeover:
Opening the Show With Dido's "No Freedom": The week saw an incredibly difficult start following the horrific events in Las Vegas last Sunday. But instead of shutting down, Miley joined Adam Sandler to open her takeover with a beautiful and emotional cover of Dido's "No Freedom" to honor the victims who died during what's now been deemed the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Performing "The Climb" After the Las Vegas Shooting: At the end of her first show this week, Miley performed "The Climb" for the first time in a long time, once again honoring the victims and families affected by the Las Vegas tragedy. The moment was truly inspiring.
Describing the Motivation Behind Younger Now: We all know Miley did the most to step away from her Hannah Montana days over the last few years, but now she's learned to accept who she was in the past—something that motivated her song and album, Younger Now.
"Well, I wrote this song because one of the first lyrics is, 'Even though it's not who I am, I'm not afraid of who I used to be,'" she began. "I think there's so many times—maybe in everyone's lives—but I know in my life where you start to run from who you've been...But now as I'm getting older, I'm getting younger in the way that I embrace who I used to be a lot more than trying to run from it."
Musical Genre Challenge: One of Jimmy's favorite games on The Tonight Show is Musical Genre Challenge, where a celebrity has to sing a popular song in a different genre. Cyrus sang "Ignition (Remix)" in Bluegrass genre, and let's just say things got super hillbilly!
The Voice Fan Photobombs: Aside from taking over The Tonight Show, Miley also hopped back into coaching on The Voice this week. So, one of the hilarious sketches she and Jimmy put on was photobombing unsuspecting fans who were taking pictures while visiting The Voice set. Needless to say, the outcome was hilarious!
That NBD Sketch: Since we're on the topic of sketches, we also have to applaud the duo's hilarious No Big Deal aka "NBD" sketch. From describing her cloud 9 massage to explaining why La Croix is so OMG, the singer had us cracking up.
Tearful Thank You to Hillary Clinton: Though Miley had us laughing quite a bit this week, we couldn't help but get emotional while watching her tearful thank you to Hillary Clinton. We'll bet the moment will have you reaching for tissues, too.
Dedicating "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'" to Hillary: Another incredible performance, Miley took the stage in a glittering red dress with a matching guitar to cover Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Were Made For Walkin.'" Before she began singing, she yelled, "Get on up, everybody! This is for you Ms. Hillary Rodham Clinton!"
Dressing Up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers: Miley took the stage dressed up as her godmother Dolly Parton to sing "Islands in the Stream" alongside Jimmy, dressed as Kenny Rogers. Both the outfits and the performance were spot on!
Remembering Tom Petty With Billy Ray: In yet another incredible cover, Miley joined her father on stage to perform "Wildflowers." The performance was in dedication to Tom Petty who passed away on Monday night.
Lip Sync Battle Miley and Jimmy faced off in the fan-favorite recurring segment on Friday.
For more from Miley's Tonight Show takeover, check out the video above!
