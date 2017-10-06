Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan came to a living agreement in court on Friday.
The estranged couple appeared in an Orange County court for a hearing regarding Patridge's domestic violence restraining order against Bohan and her request for order modification. E! News has learned that Patridge and Bohan came to an agreement today about their housing situation. There is still a temporary restraining order against Bohan but today it was re-issued with some modifications.
The main matter resolved today is that Bohan agreed to move out of their family residence, the home in which they lived in together while still married. The house is in Patridge's name but Bohan has been living in it and refusing to leave. On Friday, Patridge agreed to pay Bohan $35,000 to help with the move. He still has to abide by the stay away orders in the DVRO as that still exists but there's no criminal case against Bohan. There's no court order that finds any domestic violence occurred as of today. They just re-issued the original DVRO today with modifications.
A source tells E! News, "Audrina is focusing on her child and really just wants this to be over with. She's happy to be back in her house and has worked hard to create a loving home there for Kirra. She likes being in the O.C. because she's surrounded and supported by her friends and family."
According to court documents obtained by E! News last month, on Sept. 18, the former Hills star obtained a domestic violence restraining order from her husband of 10 months, Bohan. The documents show that Patridge sought protection for herself and the duo's 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max. Two days later, Patridge filed for divorce.
On Sept. 21, Patridge's rep told E! News, "Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time." In the court documents, Patridge said that Bohan "has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her work and travel schedule.
The next day, E! News confirmed that a request for modification was filed by Partridge and a response by Bohan was filed in the consolidated domestic violence case.
In Patridge's filing she stated, "On September 18, 2017 this court granted me a temporary restraining order, including orders that Respondent stay at least 100 yards away from my home, work, vehicle, etc. However the court did not grant an order Respondent move out of my real property."
Patridge said she has "owned this property" since prior to their marriage and that she Bohan have a prenup which states that the house "is my separate property" and that Bohan "shall not acquire any interest in my real or personal property."
Patridge went on to say that she fled her house with their daughter on Sept. 6 and she's been staying with her parents. She then stated that Bohan is holding her personal possessions and her home "hostage." She then detailed that she and her father and her brother went to try to gain access to her house on Sept. 19. Patridge said her dad sent a text to Bohan asking him to leave while Patridge gathers her and Kirra's personal belongings, but he didn't leave.
She then stated that when her and her father arrived at the house, she saw that Bohan had "installed cameras throughout the house," which is prohibited in restraining orders. She then called the police, but Bohan was not arrested for violating the restraining order.
In response to Patridge's restraining order filing, Bohan said Audrina's dad and brother and her showed up at the house to gather her belongings. Court documents show a photo of Bohan and Patridge's dad at the house, which Bohan claimed was instigating a fight.
He also said there are only two camera's in the home, not five, the two Patridge fully knew about (a nanny cam and a camera in front of house). He also stated at that time that Patridge has not lived in their family residence for three weeks.
Bohan also said the stay away order applies only to Patridge's parents home, not the family home so at that time he refused to leave even though Patridge's name is on the title.