Jen Bunney Is the Godmother of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Baby and We Can't Handle This Hills Throwback

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keri Russell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hart Denton

Meet Chic! Riverdale Casts Hart Denton as Betty's Brother

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Happy 21st Anniversary to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw! Looking Back at 21 of Their Cutest Moments Together

Heidi Montag, Jen Bunney

Instagram

Just days after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their baby boy Gunner Stone, the new mom revealed her son's godmother on Instagram—and it looks like she kept the honor within The Hills family.

The godmother is none other than blast-from-the-past Jen Bunney.

"Cheers! I have one of Gunner's godmothers here, Jen Bunney," Montag said in a video via Instagram Stories. 

"We're celebrating Gunner," Bunney said raising a wine glass. "He's the best baby ever. We love him so much. "

Watch

The Hills Cast Has Baby Fever

For those of you don't remember the infamous Bunney, she was childhood friends with Hills star Lauren Conrad and appeared on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills, where she became friends with Montag. Bunney caused a bit of drama on The Hills when she supposedly hooked up with Conrad's on-again-off-again romance Brody Jenner. Although, multiple sources say the hookup never happened (see here and here). Still, the show suggested that it caused drama between Bunney and Conrad and that Montag actually encouraged the hookup.

Don't you miss this show?

It seems as though Bunney and Montag's friendship has stayed strong throughout the years. In 2014, Speidi celebrated a major milestone with Bunney and attended her wedding. The Hills alum wed Taylor Dunphy at the Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif.

Montag and Pratt welcomed their little bundle of joy Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3:06 p.m. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz.,and measured 19 inches long.

"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep told E! New at the time. The rep also said that the baby has blond hair and blue eyes.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heidi Montag , Spencer Pratt , The Hills , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.