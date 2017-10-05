Fast & Furious' Jordana Brewster Has Concealer Trick for Fall

When the weather changes, your beauty needs change, too.

Just ask Jordana Brewster, who takes her fall beauty essentials everywhere she goes. For her jam-packed days, which can include guest appearances, high-society events and photo shoots, she needs to be camera-ready at all times. That being said Zyrtec, her allergy medicine, is just as important as her lip balm. Dry skin, sensitive eyes, pale skin—the Fast & Furious franchise star and Lethal Weapon actress' makeup bag is the fall beauty standard.