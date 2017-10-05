Everything We Know About The Bachelor Winter Games So Far

Move over, figure skating, there's a new favorite winter sport making its television debut in 2018: love. 

OK, not really, but it's the sport Bachelor Nation will be watching early next year, when the franchise's next spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, makes its debut and pits fan-favorites from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, "from arch rivals to villains, will take competitive dating to a chilling new level." At least that's what ABC said when they announced the show in May.

While there's not a lot of information out there yet about Winter Games, we finally learned of one contestant who will be competing, when franchise creator Mike Fleiss announced Peter Kraus, Rachel Lindsay's fan-favorite runner-up and our almost-Bachelor, will be a cast member

Huzzah! But aside from Peter's involvement, a few other tidbits that have been dished out by Fleiss & Co. on social media and in interviews, details about Winter Games are pretty scarce, which reminds us of four summers ago when no one had any idea what the hell Bachelor in Paradise would turn into (Sigh, we were so young then). 

Here's everything we know about The Bachelor's next spinoff, which is basically Bachelor Pad meets the Winter Olympics meets The Challenge (aka your next guilty pleasure): 

Robby Hayes, Amanda Stanton, Bachelor in Paradise

Paul Hebert/ABC

It's About Love

While it will definitely have athletic competitions, "at the end of the day, it's going to be about finding love again," Robert Mills, the Senior VP of alternative and reality programming at ABC, told The Hollywood Reporter. "It will have some of the Bachelor Pad DNA, in that there is going to be a competition element."

Peter Kraus

Greg Doherty/WireImage

The Frontrunner Returns

Fans still reeling over Peter Kraus not being named the next Bachelor can take some solace in knowing the 31-year-old personal trainer and business owner will be competing on Winter Games, and he's the first cast member to be revealed by Mike Fleiss.

Bachelor Canada

W Network

International Relations

While Peter and other fan-favorites from previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, viewers will also meet some new faces, straight from the international versions of the franchise.

"In celebration of #TheBachelor being the world's No. 1 show, at least 12 different nations will be represented at The Winter Games!!!"Fleiss tweeted.

Some of those nations? "You have somebody from Bachelor Japan, Bachelor Australia, Bachelor Canada and Bachelor U.K.," Mills said in his interview with THR. "We're really excited to see if we can have some international romances as well as the competition in U.S. vs. the world."

JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

Instagram

Couples Competition?

While it's yet to be announced if Bachelor Nation's successful couples will be asked to compete together, Mills did reveal on Channel 33's Bachelorette Party podcast that he's hoping one fan-favorite couple is involved: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

"You know who reached out when we did it? JoJo…I would love to have her there and Jordan," he spilled. "I think it would be really fun." Hey, he was a pro football player!

Vermont, Skiing

Getty Images

Location, Location, Location

While Bachelor in Paradise left the states for the beaches of Mexico, Winter Games will be filmed completely in the U.S. "After careful consideration of several countries around the globe, the 2018 Winter Games have been awarded to the great state of Vermont!!!!" Mike Fleiss revealed on Twitter.

Sochi Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Friendly Competition

Looking to snag some viewers away from one of TV's most–watched events, ABC is airing Winter Games as counter-programming during the Winter Olympics, which is why the cast will also be competing in "winter-themed athletic challenges." So yes, that means we get double the Bachelor this winter, as Arie's season premieres in January 2018, with Winter Games making its debut in February.

Who do you want to see compete on The Bachelor Winter Games? Any sports you'd love to see the all-stars attempt (bobsledding, anyone?!)? Let us know by tweeting your thoughts @tbrick2 and @eonlineTV.

The Bachelor Winter Games will premiere February 2018 on ABC. 

