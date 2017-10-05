Raise your glass because Pink is going on tour.

The Grammy-winning singer announced her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the 40-date tour will take place throughout North America. It kicks off Mar. 1 in Phoenix and comes to a grand finale June 2 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time for American Express card members and Friday, Oct. 13 for the general public.

In addition to announcing her new tour, Pink released another new song: "Whatever You Want." The track is part of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, which hits store shelves Oct. 13. Fans can listen to the new track via iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon.