Winona Ryder Says That Finding Fame Again Is ''Overwhelming''

If you're an '80s kid or a '90s kid, Winona Ryder was pretty much the epitome of indie cool. And then, much like her TV son Luke Byers, she disappeared.

For those who need a refresher: Back in the day, the doe-eyed darling lit up the screen with her broody, but approachable ways in a slew of iconic films, like Heathers, Beetlejuice and Reality Bites. But then the 2000s hit and so did controversy. The actress caused a pop-culture moment (complete with the catchy "Free Winona" slogan) when she was arrested for shoplifting in 2001.

Soon after, the former teen star stepped away from the limelight and Hollywood, still appearing in films but none that gained much notoriety, save for a small role in Black Swan in 2010.

Flash forward to 2016, when Winona went from forgotten ingenue to scene-stealing mom in her first-ever television series, the instant Netflix hit Stranger Things, and seemingly overnight her long-dead career was reborn.

But along with her rebirth in the business of show, the one-time screen queen has once again felt the fever pitch of fame, often a double-edged sword for her.

And now, the 45-years-old actress, who is gearing up for the season 2 debut of Stranger Things on Oct. 27, is speaking candidly about the revival of her career, dubbed the "Winonaissance" to Marie Claire for the mag's latest issue.

Addressing all the attention being aimed at her after the show's first season, Winona said, "It’s so overwhelming. I don’t know what it’s like for really famous people…I keep hearing that people are dressing up like me [Joyce Byers]. I’m like, 'What?'"