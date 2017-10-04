Maks Chmerkovskiy is taking "full responsibility" for skipping this week's Dancing with the Stars.
It was announced at the start of Monday's show that the pro was taking the night off for "personal issues," and that his partner Vanessa Lachey would be dancing with Alan Bersten instead. Sources then told E! News that the pair was not getting along, and that their strong personalities were clashing, leading to tension on set, but now Chmerkovskiy is speaking out.
"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he tweeted. "I take full responsibility for my actions and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"
Whatever the tension on set and whatever "personal issues" actually meant, it seems that it has all been put aside for the moment. Maks and a spokesperson for DWTS both confirmed that he would be rejoining Vanessa for next week's performance, tweeting "New week! VEEEEERY excited for @DancingABC new dance studio and new dance with @Vanessa Lachey! Can't wait to be back at the Ballroom!"
He also thanked Bersten for filling in for him "...again." Alan also stepped in for Maks last season when he injured his calf muscle while rehearsing with partner Heather Morris.
Vanessa's husband Nick Lachey and Maks' wife Peta Murgatroyd area also dancing together this season, but according to sources, they're getting along just fine.
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.