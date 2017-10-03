After months of speculation, Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were spotted holding hands earlier today—and fans went crazy.

Today, the 20-year-old actress, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and the 23-year-old Brit, who plays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix show, held hands while hanging out in New York City.

While the pair have not officially confirmed their relationship status, the duo have quietly left a trail of breadcrumbs all over the Internet, leading to the logical conclusion that they're more than just co-stars.

Let's check out all the times that two sparked romance rumors on their social media...