EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Explores Kate and Rebecca's Fraught Relationship in Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Wilde

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

A Timeline of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending Sex and the City "Feud"

Why Vanessa Lachey & Maks Didn't Dance Together on "DWTS"

While tonight's episode of This Is Us may be called "A Manny-Splendored Thing," it's not just about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his return to The Manny

It also focuses on Kate (Chrissy Metz), who's finally doing the thing she's always wanted to do but has never been quite confident enough to do, all because of her perfect mother. In this new clip, exclusive to E! News, the kids are preparing for the school talent show. 

Kevin (Parker Bates) has an excellent(ish) Mr. T impression, Randall's (Lonnie Chavis) doing yo-yo tricks, and Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) plans to sing. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) praises her completely as Jack always does, and Rebecca (Mandy Moorealmost manages give her daughter the support she needs, except she can't help herself. 

"If you just hold out that last not a little bit longer though Bug, it'll be perfect," she says. "But really good. So good." 

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

This Is Us

NBC

Kate and Rebecca's relationship comes to a head of sorts this week as the whole family comes together in L.A. to celebrate Kevin's George Clooney-on-E.R.-esque return to his cheesy sitcom, amidst his reunion with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) quest to adopt. 

Plus, expect many glimpses into Rebecca and Kate's past, and maybe not as much crying as usual, but enough precious moments to make you feel like your heart just got a big hug by the end of the night. 

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.) 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.