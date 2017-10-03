While tonight's episode of This Is Us may be called "A Manny-Splendored Thing," it's not just about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his return to The Manny.

It also focuses on Kate (Chrissy Metz), who's finally doing the thing she's always wanted to do but has never been quite confident enough to do, all because of her perfect mother. In this new clip, exclusive to E! News, the kids are preparing for the school talent show.

Kevin (Parker Bates) has an excellent(ish) Mr. T impression, Randall's (Lonnie Chavis) doing yo-yo tricks, and Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) plans to sing. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) praises her completely as Jack always does, and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) almost manages give her daughter the support she needs, except she can't help herself.

"If you just hold out that last not a little bit longer though Bug, it'll be perfect," she says. "But really good. So good."