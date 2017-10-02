Maren Morris is doing her part to spread some good in the wake of Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting.

In a new social media post, the country singer known for her hit songs including "My Church" and "I Could Use a Love Song," announced the release of a new track for a good cause.

"I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out," she wrote to her followers. "I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time."

Maren continued, "Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."

The Grammy winner also announced that she will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the Music City Cares Fund.