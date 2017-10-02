Here's How You Can Help Victims of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Las Vegas is in need of help after Sunday's mass shooting.

During Jason Aldean's performance on Sunday evening during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured over 500 people. Paddock opened fire on the crowd of about 22,000 people attending the country music festival at Las Vegas Village from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street. It is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.