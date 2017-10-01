It's tearing up our hearts, but what can we say? We want NSYNC back...

Accepting Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's #PuberMe Challenge, NSYNC member Lance Bass took to Instagram and keep it totally '90s earlier today, sharing a delightfully awkward photo of his fellow boybanders Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone on the day they all met 22 years ago in Orlando, Florida.

Along with the epic throwback photo, the 38-year-old wrote, "22 years ago today I met these jackasses. My life would never be the same. Happy #NsyncDay #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief."

On a recent episode of The Late Show, Kroll dared Colbert to share an awkward photo of himself with the hashtags #PuberMe" and #PuertoRicorelief to raise awareness and money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's destruction. Many celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Conan O'Brien and Lin-Manuel Miranda, heeded the call.