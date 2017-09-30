Prince Harry opted for a black Invictus Games Polo-style shirt with jeans. The Bidens looked chic in black blazers. The trio were photographed chatting and laughing during the basketball finals.

The day prior Harry was all smiles as he caught a wheelchair basketball game with former President Barack Obama. The two looked as if they were thick as thieves catching the sporting game together.

Yesterday, Obama also took the opportunity to give the games and the athletes a shout out.

The 44th president wrote, "Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country."