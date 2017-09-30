Hugh Hefner's Most Controversial Moments

For some, Hugh Hefnerwas a trailblazer. For others, an exploiter of women.

The Playboy founder died on Wednesday at the age of 91. His Playboy magazine helped usher in the '60s sexual revolution and published the first photos of nude female centerfolds. On a personal level, Hef championed topics considered controversial during certain eras: Civil rights, women's rights and LGBTQ rights, birth control and sexual freedom.

Hef also made headlines over personal and career-related controversies.

Playboy Is Launched and Not Everyone's Happy: Hef published the first nude female centerfolds in his magazine. The first issue was published in December 1953 and featuring naked pics of Marilyn Monroe.

The magazine soon drew anger from feminists as well as religious people. Such criticism continues to this day.

Hef vs. Feminists: "These chicks are our natural enemy," Hef wrote in an internal memo in 1970. What I want is a devastating piece that takes the militant feminists apart. They are unalterably opposed to the romantic boy-girl society that Playboy promotes."

Obscenity Charges: Hef was arrested on charges of publishing and circulating obscene literature due to the Playboy June 1963 issue, which featured Jayne Mansfield. He was acquitted.

"The legacy of my father is straightforward for those that are not uncomfortable stepping outside of traditional sexual and social norms," Hef's youngest and 26-year-old child Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Office of Playboy, said in a statement on Instagram on Sunday. "Understanding him starts by admitting to self that objectification is a defining and healthy part of sexual arousal for both men and women."

"My dad spent much of his life fighting for his and others' right to choose the life they want to live," he said. "His activism in the civil rights arena, with LGBTQ, and in the health care space all link to his philosophy on healthily celebrating sex. In his mind, the individual's ability to make a personal choice around these issues represented and continues to represent the fight for liberation. These values make up the core of his six-and-a-half-decade career."

Cooper called his dad a "freedom fighter, that time after time, chose words over weapons."