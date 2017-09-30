Kristin Davis Mourns Sex and the City 3's Death Too: "We Will Just Have Our Memories"

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cindy Crawford

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, BFF, Lesley Patterson

Miley Cyrus Reunites With Best Friend Lesley Patterson and OMG We're Crying

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Swimsuits, Possible Pregnancy Reveal

Did Kim Kardashian Confirm Pregnancy News for Her, Khloe and Kylie With Past Photo?

RIP Sex and the City 3.

Like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis is also mourning the death of the previously planned sequel.

"I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City," the actress, who had previously expressed optimism about the film, wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside two pics of her in character as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. "I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs ( epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here)."

"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK [Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts."

Photos

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Couples

Kristin Davis

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City, Tv Costar Feuds

Warner Bros.

Earlier this week, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on the third movie after refusing to meet demands by Kim Cattrall.

A source told E! News this is untrue and the actress, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the two previous films, responded on Twitter, writing, "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

Many fans have tweeted their support for Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played main character Carrie Bradshaw, recently confirmed Sex and the City 3's demise.

"It's over," she told Extra. "We're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, has not commented publicly on Sex and the City's cancellation.

She previously weighed in on the idea of a third film in an interview with E! News in 2016, saying, "Where there's life, there's hope."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sex And The City , Movies , Kristin Davis , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.