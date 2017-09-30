RIP Sex and the City 3.
Like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis is also mourning the death of the previously planned sequel.
"I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City," the actress, who had previously expressed optimism about the film, wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside two pics of her in character as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. "I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs ( epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here)."
"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK [Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts."
Earlier this week, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on the third movie after refusing to meet demands by Kim Cattrall.
A source told E! News this is untrue and the actress, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the two previous films, responded on Twitter, writing, "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
Many fans have tweeted their support for Cattrall.
Sarah Jessica Parker, who played main character Carrie Bradshaw, recently confirmed Sex and the City 3's demise.
"It's over," she told Extra. "We're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, has not commented publicly on Sex and the City's cancellation.
She previously weighed in on the idea of a third film in an interview with E! News in 2016, saying, "Where there's life, there's hope."