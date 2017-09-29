Early in the episode, it was explained to viewers that Chin had moved to San Francisco and is running his own task force, an offer he was made in the season seven finale. Easy enough!

As for Kono, the reveal of why she was no longer on the team took a little longer. In last season's finale, her future was left up in the air after she left on her own to go take down a human trafficking ring in Carson City...without authorization.

And in the premiere, we learn via Danny (Caan) that Kono is on the mainland to work with a task force to shut down that very sex trafficking network. "You remind me a lot of Kono, by the way," he told Rath's new character Tani Rey, who they want to join the team. "That's a compliment."

He then continued, "Things are changing, and we would all like you to be a part of that."