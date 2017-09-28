Throwback Thursday! Stephen Colbert Launches Hilarious #PuberMe Challenge in Honor of Hurricane Maria Relief

Stephen Colbert just gave celebrities a worthy reason to share all of their embarrassing school portraits. 

During The Late Show on Wednesday night, the comedian and his guest, Big Mouth star Nick Kroll, decided to launch a challenge in support of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. 

"For every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13....I'll give a donation from AmeriCone Dream Ice Cream Fund," the host vowed. 

"I will match that," Kroll added. Of course, they couldn't start the challenge without joining in themselves, so the two shared awkward snaps of themselves from their teenage days. For Colbert, that meant a school portrait of himself in the photographer's suit jacket and tie because he had forgotten it was picture day.  

Fortunately for our entertainment, celebrities have started making their own contributions to the challenge, including Andrew RannellsAmy Sedaris and Aidy Bryant

Check out the snaps below along with more throwback photos of Hollywood's biggest names. Can you figure out which star is which? 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this kid became a Broadway regular. 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The late-night host showed an early knack for sharp dressing. 

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young lady grew up to become a big star. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day. 

Chrissy Teigen Yearbook Photo

Reddit

Chrissy Teigen

A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this freshman year yearbook pic of her.

Meghan Markle, Yearbook Photos

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's girlfriend was a member of the Genesian Club when she was a junior at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

Blac Chyna, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Blac Chyna

The glamour model, who stepped out as Rob Kardashian's girlfriend in January 2016, posted on her Instagram page this yearbook pic showing her at age 17.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Yearbook Photo

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The former Dancing With the Stars cast member appears at age 17 in a yearbook photo from Edward R. Murrow High School in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Iggy Azalea, Yearbook Photo

Facebook

Iggy Azalea

The "Fancy" rapper grew up in Australia and moved to America when she was just 16.

Gwen Stefani Yearbook Photos

Chris Whittle / Splash News

Gwen Stefani

The singer and The Voice coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California...yep, near Disneyland!

Gwen Stefani Yearbook Photos

Chris Whittle / Splash News

Gwen Stefani

You gotta love the '80s.

Blake Shelton Highschool Yearbook Photos

Coleman-Rayner

Blake Shelton

At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd...with a sweet mullet.

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

The pride of Brentwood High.

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

Anyone else getting some California Dreams vibes?

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Leonardo DiCaprio

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Amy Adams

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jake Gyllenhaal

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jennifer Garner

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Paris Hilton

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Justin Timberlake

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Madonna

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Sean Penn

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Taylor Swift

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Matt Damon

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Natalie Portman

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Rob Lowe

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Heather Locklear

**Embargoed till August 24th, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Garth Brooks

Check out Ancestry.com's U.S. Yearbook Collection for even more old school pics!

MORE PHOTOS: Before They Were Housewives

Which throwback photo were you most surprised by? Sound off in the comments!

