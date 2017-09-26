The Menendezes "were extraordinarily close-knit," an executive of Live Entertainment, the video company owned by Jose Menendez, told Vanity Fair's Dominick Dunne in 1990. Another friend said, "It was one big happy family." Erik was said to be exceptionally close to his mother, while Lyle seemingly admired his father's business prowess to no end.

Yet Jose Menendez, while charming and charismatic, was also said to be a controlling man who micromanaged his sons' lives. "My father suffered from being a perfectionist," Lyle told the Los Angeles Times' John Johnson and Ronald L. Soble, who were working on a book about the case, in the fall of 1989. "It carried over into his home life, and it was sometimes difficult for Erik and me. So much so that he really couldn't do something well enough. It wore on him tremendously mentally. And it wore on us."

The brothers acted out accordingly, with Lyle getting suspended for plagiarism during his first year at Princeton University, while Erik was accused of being involved in a series of burglaries in the summer of 1988, a sort of pre-Bling Ring caper perpetrated by bored Calabasas High School students.

According to the L.A. Times, once the case was cracked, Jose and his attorney drove up to the Malibu Sherrif's Station to return a load of stolen property. Erik performed community service. It was after this episode that Jose moved the family to Beverly Hills, and Erik transferred to Beverly Hills High School. The teen and one of his Calabasas buddies, Craig Cignarelli, wrote a 62-page screenplay called Friends, in which a spoiled son of wealthy parents commits five murders, starting with his mom and dad, after finding out their estate is worth $157 million. The killer inherits the estate but dies in the end.