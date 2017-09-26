When the personal becomes political, it's hard to silence someone—especially someone as famous as Kimmel. "Since I started speaking about this issue, I have been fact-checked against Bill Cassidy by at least six different organizations. Every one of them came down on my side. Every major health organization in the United States is on my side. Every major charity that has to do with health and medical care is on my side—because the facts were on my side. It had nothing to do with me," he said Monday. "It's just a matter of what's true and what isn't true."

And it's not just Kimmel who has been using his voice to amplify the voices of others.

Many stars, including America Ferrera and Jesse Williams, have become outspoken activists. And although George Clooney has been politically active for years, and leans to the Left, he's been critical of both Hillary Clinton and Trump. In an interview with The Daily Beast Friday, the director explained why their celebrity status shouldn't disqualify them from talking politics.

"Here's the thing: I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies' shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I'd have a tie to go on job interviews. I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years. So this idea that I'm somehow the 'Hollywood elite' and this guy who takes a s--t in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable," Clooney, who is friends with President Barack Obama, said of Trump. "People in Hollywood, for the most part, are people from the Midwest who moved to Hollywood to have a career. So this idea of 'coastal elites' living in a bubble is ridiculous."