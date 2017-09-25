Casting news? Not just yet.

Ryan Gosling says he's "working on" asking Blade Runner 2049 co-star Harrison Ford for a role in the new Indiana Jones movie. Last year it was announced Ford would be returning for another Indiana Jones movie, which will be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, told E! News in a statement back in 2016, "Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can't wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019."