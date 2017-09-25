Viewers no longer have to wait.

In a unexpected twist, it was a sitcom that delivered one of the most buzzed-about deaths of the season, with Kevin Can Wait finally revealing how Donna (Erinn Hayes) died in the season two premiere on Monday night. Except JK, the show never revealed how the Gable family matriarch passed away. For real.

Instead, the season two premiered picked up "over a year" after the death of Donna, with Kevin running the household, sporting a beard that made him look like "Pavorotti." As for how it was revealed to viewers that Donna had died, Kevin grew upset when he received another postcard from his wife's gym saying they missed her. "So do I," he said...before asking his daughter not to throw out the coupon for the free kung fu lesson.

That was it.