Heidi Montag Gets Emotional as She Reflects on "Miracle" Pregnancy

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Divorce Case Dismissed

JESSE WILLIAMS

Jesse Williams Draws Attention for Controversial Stance on the NFL's Pregame National Anthem

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Beck Starr/FilmMagic

Heidi Montag could go into labor at any minute.

Per her doctor's orders, the nine-months-pregnant reality star will be on "bed rest" until the arrival of her firstborn son with husband Spencer Pratt. The 31-year-old mom-to-be has been documenting her road to motherhood on Instagram, and on Sunday, she turned the camera on her dogs. "Are you guys ready for your little brother?" she asked. "Are you going to share me?"

Montag, who found fame on MTV's The Hills, then got emotional as she reflected on "the most amazing, exciting, beautiful" time of her life. Calling her pregnancy a "miracle" and a "blessing," she added, "I'm so excited for my son and I'm so thankful I had such a great healthy pregnancy."

"I'm just so excited to meet him. He doesn't need to come any sooner than he's supposed to, but it is such a miracle. I'm just so thankful to God that everything is going so well. I'm going to miss it. So, thank you all so much for sharing this with me," Montag said. "It's been such an amazing, blessed experience." She then thanked her husband, "who's gone above and beyond."

Photos

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

"It's just been such a fun, awesome adventure," Montag said. "I hope I can do it again one day."

Pratt also updated his Instagram Story Sunday to share a video of his wife.

"Keep that baby in your belly," he teased.

Montag, who announced her pregnancy in April, celebrated her pregnancy with a baby shower two weeks ago. Guests included The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe and The Hills' Jen Bunney.

In August, Montag told E! News' Zuri Hall that she and Pratt had settled on a name for their son. She hinted that it's "very original," though Pratt cautioned it's "not as flashy" as he would have liked. "We came to a common ground. I definitely wanted Speidi. At least a middle name!"

With his wife of eight years in her final trimester, Pratt felt a bit anxious. "It's too much for me!" he admitted. "I think I'm just adjusting to the level of anxiety I'm dealing with. This is terrifying."

TAGS/ Heidi Montag , The Hills , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.