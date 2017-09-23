Travis Scott's Whereabouts Following Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports

On Friday, reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but the couple don't seem to be all that worried about it.
The 20-year-old reality star took to Snapchat shortly after the reports broke, taking videos and pictures while hanging out with friends for her bestie, Jordyn Woods' birthday at Malibu Wines Safari.
Travis is also going about his daily life.
He made an appearance at LIV nightclub in Miami Friday night to perform a few of his hit songs, partying into the wee hours of the morning alongside Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian's BFF Jonathan Cheban.
And he's supposed to continue performing into the weekend and next week.
Travis is scheduled to perform at Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas tonight, and he's also set to take the stage during Powerhouse 2017 in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
His next performance after that is scheduled during the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival in Mountain View, Calif., at the end of October.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Meanwhile, neither Kylie nor Travis have addressed the pregnancy rumors. However, Kris Jenner was asked about it while attending the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week this morning.
The Kardsahian matriarch spoke to The Cut for the first time since the reports surfaced, and though she didn't confirm the reports, she also didn't deny them.
"I just woke up this morning. She's not confirmed anything," Kris said. "I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening. Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment."