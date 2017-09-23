Kylie Jenner is celebrating her best friend's birthday!

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star spent Friday with her BFF and co-star Jordyn Woods amid pregnancy reports. Jenner and friends spent the day celebrating Woods, who turns 20 today, at Malibu Wines Safaris and then the group joined Woods for a birthday dinner.

Jenner documented the day and night on Snapchat, but did not address any reports that had surfaced throughout the day. Photos and videos show the squad at the safari, hanging with animals and having what appeared to be a very fun time.