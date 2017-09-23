Jenelle Evans is officially a married woman!

E! News can confirm the Teen Mom 2 star and David Eason said "I do" today in front of family and close friends at their home in North Carolina.

Jenelle looked gorgeous in a white, lace wedding gown with a sweetheart cut, wearing her hair half-up and accessorizing with long, drooping earrings and a necklace. David, on the other hand, wore a white suit jacket with a grayish-blue shirt and a black tie.

They celebrated with a rustic-themed reception and a cake that was made to look like wood with "D + J" carved into it in the middle of a heart.