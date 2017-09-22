Revisiting Jenelle Evans' Rocky Road to the Altar

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
In 24 hours, Jenelle Evans will be a bride.
The North Carolina native, who first rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant, is about to say "I do" to her future husband David Eason and embark on a new chapter.
As she bids farewell to her single life, the 25-year-old also leaves a rocky road behind her leading up to this point. At the time of her first child Jace's birth eight years ago, the then-teenager broke it off with her former boyfriend and the father of her son and had a hard time adjusting to her new life as a mom.
What resulted was a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans; one that would span years of public battling as the two women would later fight over custody of the boy. In 2010, Barbara gained custody of her daughter's firstborn and it wasn't until this May that Jenelle had a formal visitation schedule set to see him while Barbara still maintains primary custody.
However, Jenelle's personal life was also rife with romantic hurdles. Her first marriage—to Courtland Rogers in 2012—lasted four months and included legal problems.
In the midst of divorcing Rogers, Evans began a new relationship with Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares son Kaiser. A year after giving birth to her second son, she broke off her engagement to Griffith.
Ultimately, she found love with Eason, with whom she welcomed daughter Ensley and accepted his proposal in February. As she wrote in her announcement to fans at the time, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming." However, it wouldn't have been perfect timing had Evans not overcome another hurdle in her life. As she confirmed in her memoir, the mother formerly battled a heroin addiction and nearly lost all ties to the people closest to her. "The first thing I lost to the drug was my family," she wrote in the book. "I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you're a junkie."
As she told E!'s Ken Baker in July, "I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing...I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."
With the help of rehab, she's been able to put the drug in her past and move on with Eason by her side. "David is such a humble man and has never disrespected me. He can handle me so well," she previously told E! News. "He treats my boys as if they were his own and that's all I ever wanted for me and my family."
As the countdown to the wedding continues, take a look at Evans' wedding planning in pictures below.
The mother of three flashes her new rock back in February, marking the official start to wedding planning! "We've decided on forever!" she captioned the pic.
Newly engaged Jenelle shares an up-close and personal shot of the ring, and we almost went blind.
David spills on Instagram how surprised his new fiancée was when he got down on one knee. "I still can't believe I actually surprised you with the proposal without you catching on!" he captioned this pic. "I can't wait until the whole world sees how much I love you, but mostly I can't wait until I can call you my wife forever!"
The happy couple poses in front of their new family house, the bride-to-be writing, "Cannot wait to start another new chapter with you and our family!"
Choices, choices, choices! Jenelle heads dress shopping to find her perfect bridal gown.
The soon-to-be-wife recruits some of her most trustworthy girls to help her find the right dress. "So happy they were able to come!" she captioned the Instagram post.
The engaged duo poses before the bride heads dress-searching, since the groom can't see the ensemble pre-wedding, of course.
Now for the most important decision of all—the wedding cake! The couple taste tests some sweet treats.
Congratulations you two!