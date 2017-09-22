How Chrissy Teigen Broke Twitter with Hilarious Banana Bread Saga

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alicia Vikander, Submergence Premiere, San Sebastian Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian on Mistake of Marrying Kris Humphries Before Kanye West: ''I Had to Go Through That to Figure Out What I Wanted''

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This s--t is bananas! 

Thanks to the power of the internet, Chrissy Teigen's banana bread craving was the funniest celeb dilemma this week. On Thursday, the model reached out to her 7.5 million twitter followers to see if anyone in the L.A. area had six brown bananas to lend her.

What did they get in return? A signed copy of her book, a Becca palette and a pair of underwear from John Legend. It didn't take long before Chrissy was able to send her assistant to fetch the bananas from a grateful fan and make some epic banana bread. 

Watch

14 Things About Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The model also had a hilarious Twitter exchange with a certain Muppet! Find out which one in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.