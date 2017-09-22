Why Jim Parsons Waited So Long to Get Married

After dating for nearly 15 years, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak tied the knot in May. On Thursday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert asked The Big Bang Theory star why he and Spiewak waited so long to get married—other than the fact that gay marriage wasn't legal during the early years of their relationship.

"We just didn't care about the act of it that much, to be honest with you, and that sounds cold in a way," Parsons told the host. "But I finally thought, let's have a party then for the celebration of and we'll go ahead and legalize this thing. And I really thought it would kind of end at that—kind of a party feel."

However, the actor's feelings about marriage changed.

"But it was so much more meaningful in the moment than I predicted," he continued "and it's been resonantly more meaningful to me afterward than I saw coming."