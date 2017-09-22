Francia Raisa is a true friend—and she has the scars to prove it.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star posted an Instagram video of her working out on Thursday, and people spotted the actress's scars from the kidney transplant she underwent to help her friend Selena Gomez.

"Happy to be back," Raisa posted alongside the video of her doing a weight lifting set. The actress looked chic at the gym and wore a gray Under Armour sports bra, gray leggings and black cap in the post. Although, Gomez could probably hook her up with some new workout gear if she really wanted it—the "Bad Liar" singer recently signed a multi-million dollar collaboration with Puma.