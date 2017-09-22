Some things never change, including the chemistry between the Full House cast. Just look at the video above with Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier on set of Fuller House.
"We have so much fun on this show. The Fuller House cast and of course the legacy cast with Dave and Bob and John and Lori—they're all back for a few episodes this season as well and we're having fun," Cameron Bure told E! News during a set visit while filming Fuller House season three.
If any of the original Full House stars return for a guest appearance, things go a little haywire on the Fuller House set.
"If any of the three of them are here, they might as well add an extra day on," she said about filming with Coulier, John Stamos and Bob Saget. "'Cause we're either laughing so much, they're making jokes—we love it by the way, we wouldn't have it any other way, but it definitely is a longer day with them around."
The new season of the Full House sequel series, which premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on the 30th anniversary premiere of the Full House premiere, is set during summer break. In addition to the aforementioned cast cameos from Coulier, Saget, Stamos and Lori Loughlin, this season the gang travels to Japan and DJ has to deal with high school sweetheart Steve (Scott Weinger) getting married.
"She's got lots to do with the kids and then a lot to do with her love life," Cameron Bure told us about her character, D.J. Tanner-Fuller. "She's with Matt, Steve is still in the picture and that's going to get a little bit crazy this season. Some feelings are going to come out and we'll have to see what happens."
Watch the video now to see what Cameron Bure hast to say to Fuller House fans.
The first half of season three is now streaming on Netflix.