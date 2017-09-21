Ben Stiller and Jimmy Fallon had a bit of a throwback moment on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when they showed clips from their short-lived ‘90s teen drama "Speak for Yourself."

The fictitious show is about two high school guys who have crushes on the same girl. Fallon told the audience that the show was "great," but that there were "some weird audio issues." Stiller explained that the show's director preferred to use Stiller's voice for Fallon's character and Fallon's voice for Stiller's character.

"So we ended up having to lip sync each other's lines while, you know, the other person spoke for us " Stiller said.