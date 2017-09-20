A post shared by Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulman) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Not all love is lost in the Bachelor in Paradise franchise.

Just when you thought Dean Unglert's relationships with both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard were done, complete and finished, another curve ball has been thrown our way.

E! News has learned Dean reunited with Kristina this week to spend some time together.

As seen on Wells Adams' Instagram Stories, the pair joined fellow Bachelor Nation members Luke Pell, James Taylor, Danielle Maltby and Christen Whitney in a radio studio.

And while it appeared to be a friendly gathering amongst friends, Danielle L. is the one who could prove it was a bit more than that.