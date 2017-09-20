Salma Hayek Donates $100K to Mexico's Earthquake Victims and Implores Fans to Help

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fergie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mad Pooper

A Colorado Jogger Keeps Pooping in People's Front Yards

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, NBCUNIVERSAL 2016 UPFRONT PRESENTATION

Khloe Kardashian: "Kourtney and I Didn't Care" About Keeping Up With the Kardashians at First

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Salma Hayekis helping the victims of the catastrophic earthquake in Mexico City that happened on Tuesday, and she's "imploring" fans to join her in aiding these families. 

"After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of my friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me," the 51-year-old actress recalls in a video on her Instagram. "I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it's horrific."

Read

Stars Stand With Mexico & Puerto Rico Amid Catastrophic Earthquake and Hurricane Maria

Hayek donated $100K to UNICEF, which as the star explains, has teams on the ground responding at the sites.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

"I implore to your hearts, to the goodness of your hearts and your compassion to help with anything that you can give," she says.

"Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above."

The tremblor came on the 32nd anniversary of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in modern history in 1985. 

Sadly, by Wednesday the death toll rose to at least 225, according to NBC News

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. 

TAGS/ Salma Hayek , Latin , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.