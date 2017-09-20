Harry Styles kicked off his first solo tour with a message of love and equality.

The singer, who rose to fame with One Direction, performed at the Masonic auditorium in San Francisco on Tuesday. A fan threw onstage a rainbow Pride flag, which Styles waved around before attaching it to his mic stand while performing his song "Woman."

"Cried in the arms of a gay man standing by me when this happened. It was a beautiful moment and a wonderful show," wrote Twitter user @MarissaRachay. "Thank you @Harry_Styles."

"Harry dancing on stage with an LGBTQ pride flag makes me feel safe. What a human being," tweeted user @harryfanboyz. "Thank you. I love you so much @Harry_Styles."