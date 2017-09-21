In the winter of 2014, a relatively under-the-radar action flick hit theaters. Kingsman: The Secret Service was, at first glance, another shoot-'em-up spy movie that would draw fans of the Bond movies or anyone who was feeling a particularly strong yearning for something Tom Cruise would do.

It had all the things an audience looks for in an espionage genre flick: A big bad villain looking to take over the world, cool gadgets and unbearably fancy suits. But when opening weekend came around, this one felt different. It acted differently, too, because it went on to garner a whopping $414 million at the box office and it took movie audiences by storm.

It also had all of pop culture asking one very loaded question: Who is Taron Egerton?