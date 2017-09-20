UPDATE: Gina Torres has confirmed she and Laurence Fishburne are separated.

"With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," she told People Wednesday. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected."

"Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe," she added. "As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we're in this together, if not side by side."

_____________________________

It is over between Gina Torres and Laurence Fishburne?

The 48-year-old actress, who has been married to the actor for almost exactly 15 years, was last week photographed kissing a mystery man in Los Angeles. Page Six, which posted the pics, reported on Tuesday that they spent over an hour having lunch at the Sweet Butter Cafe and that Torres wasn't wearing a wedding ring. She and Fishburne, 56, have not commented.

Neither has been been seen wearing a wedding ring in public in months. Fishburne and Torres were last photographed together at a public event in December 2015, at the 38th annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala.

The pair's 15th wedding anniversary is this Friday. The two share one child, daughter, Delilah, 10. Fishburne also has an adult son and daughter from a previous marriage.