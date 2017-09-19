Scott Disick appears to have his eyes focused on Sofia Richie.

While the pair has found themselves facing romance rumors earlier in the year—anyone remember the Cannes Film Festival?!—multiple sources tell E! News that this famous duo's bond has quickly grown into more than a friendship.

"They are inseparable right now and not leaving each other's side. Scott is totally romancing her and she is under his spell," a source shared with us. "He took her away to Santa Barbara this weekend and is spoiling her with shopping trips and sweet gestures."

Our insider added, "He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves. Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."

Multiple sources also tell us that the pair is hooking up. At the same time, things aren't exactly exclusive or too serious for the time being.