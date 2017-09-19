Rex/Shutterstock
That you, Emilia?!
Emilia Clarkea.k.a Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones—took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her new, Khaleesi-fied hair do. The star went short and platinum blonde and couldn't help but draw the comparison between herself and the badass character she's been playing on screen for the past seven seasons.
"AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it," wrote Clarke in a caption to her 13.4 million followers. "Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know."
The 30-year-old star is a natural brunette, but has become widely recognized for the majestic, silvery-blonde locks that belong to her GoT character.
Clarke credits Kevin Alexander and Candice Banks--the creators of the "Khaleesi wig"-- in her post for the magical transformation.
"All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of 'KHALEESI WIG' (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality. #khaleesikicksoff #gameofthrones #cominghomeneverfeltsogood," wrote the actress who also included an enthusiastic string of GoT-themed emojis.
With the final season of the fantastical HBO drama looming, Clarke revealed to Elle magazine that even the Mother of Dragons gets nervous.
"Oh God, I get sleepless nights over it. 'Oh, you're gonna mess it up. It's the last season, and it's going to go wrong,' said the Emmy-nominated star. "My mates are like, 'It's you—you [and Daenerys] are one and the same now."
And it seems that Miss Clarke took that reassurance to heart because—with just a little squint—it's hard to tell where Emilia ends and Khaleesi begins.
Season 8 of Game of Thrones is reportedly set to start production in October and will premiere in late 2018 or early 2019.