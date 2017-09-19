Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are putting up a united front amid his alleged extortion scandal.

A source tells E! News Parrish—who is pregnant with Hart's third child—has accepted her husband's apology and plans to move forward with him as a couple.

"Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect," the insider explained. "She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."

The biggest issue Parrish is struggling with is the massive amount of media coverage the scandal has gained.