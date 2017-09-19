The Lacheys may be going up against each other on the dance floor, but they don't plan to take that competition home with them...probably.

Nick and Vanessa, who have been married since 2011, are both contestants on this season of Dancing with the Stars (dancing with pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, who are also married), and Nick says there are benefits to being on the show with his wife.

"We definitely share emotionally a little bit of the experience we're both going through," Nick told E! News after last night's premiere, where he scored an 18/30 and she landed a 21/30. "Some days are better than others, and sometimes you're more frustrated, and it's nice to have a sounding board that relates to what you're going through at the same time."

"Look, at the end of the day, we're all in a competition together, but it's still your spouse, and you support them and you want to see them do well," he continued. "So when they did great tonight, it was great."